Baltimore weather: Mild temperatures, sunshine to continue Wednesday

Temperatures are expected to reach a high of 62 degrees Wednesday afternoon in Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, continuing this week’s mild fall weather.

The National Weather Service expects Wednesday’s skies to be partly sunny with calm winds, with some clouds moving in later in the afternoon, before temperatures drop down to the 40s early Thursday.

Thursday’s high is forecast to reach 68 degrees in Baltimore, and Friday’s high temperature is expected to reach 70.

No rain is in the forecast until Friday evening.