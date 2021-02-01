Marylanders warned to stay off the roads amid icy conditions as the region prepares for a second round of snowfall

Roads are slick across the Baltimore area Monday morning as a result of freezing rain, officials say.
Marylanders are still advised to stay off the roads if possible after Sunday’s storm, which dropped 2 to 3 inches of snow around the region. Freezing rain fell overnight, and several more inches of snow are expected Monday into Tuesday.
Those who decide to travel should clear all ice and snow off their vehicles, and allot plenty of extra time to reach their destinations, officials say.
Monday morning, officials reported several crashes, including on the Inner Loop of I-695 near the Dulaney Valley Road exit and an accident on interstate 83 at exit 12, Ruxton Road, that had all lanes blocked for a period of time.
The Maryland State Police responded to 330 crashes — most of which were minor — 146 disabled/unattended vehicles and 891 calls for service between 8 a.m. Sunday and 5 a.m. Monday. Twenty-nine of the crashes occurred overnight.
Snow emergency plans are in effect for all Maryland counties except Wicomico and Worcester on the Eastern Shore.
As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Baltimore County Police had responded to 104 crashes. It’s possible some of that total overlaps with the numbers from Maryland State Police.