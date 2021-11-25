Maryland weather: Cold front to bring blustery Black Friday, possible snowflakes Sunday

Get your winter coat ready.
While Thanksgiving is expected to be warm and, eventually, sunny, forecasters say, by the time the turkey and pumpkin pie wear off, Baltimore-area residents will have to brace for a blustery Black Friday.
In fact, the National Weather Service says, a cold front sweeping down Southeast from the Great Lakes could produce some snowflakes Sunday.
“It’s going to turn sharply colder on Friday, through the weekend,” meteorologist Luis Rosa said. “I think there’s a possibility that we’ll see some snow in the air Sunday.”
The cold front coincides with an upper-level trough, which Rosa described as frigid temperatures in the atmosphere that could drop to the Earth’s surface, that’s expected to establish over the weekend and loom over the Northeast through early December. He said that means cooler than normal temperatures — highs in the low 40s, lows in the 20s — and steadily significant wind.
“It’s going to be blustery through the weekend, basically,” Rosa said of the short-term implications of the weather pattern.
Clouds early on Thanksgiving should give way to a sunny day with the high temperature topping out at 54 degrees and a gentle breeze, weather service forecasters predicted. Temperatures will drop overnight and there’s a chance of showers.
By Friday, a northwest wind will be blowing steadily between 14 and 21 mph with gusts approaching 40 mph. That will make the high of 45 degrees and low of 39 feel a whole lot colder.
“People should be prepared,” Rosa said.
Weekend temperatures should be on par with Friday’s, though the wind is expected to persist.
Rosa said Sunday offers the greatest chance for seeing snow, although it’ll diminish by Monday and should have little, if any, effect on transit.
“Other than the possibility of seeing snowflakes in the area, we don’t’ anticipate any accumulation around here,” Rosa said.
In an online weather discussion, NWS meteorologists wrote that the extent of the effects of the weather pattern are relatively unknown yet. The greatest potential for snow in the state lies in the mountains of Western Maryland, particularly Garrett County.
Regardless of the snow, Rosa said the cooler atmosphere should yield temperatures “on the brisk side” through early December.
However, there’s no reason to fret.
Latest Weather
“After the 3rd of December, we’re looking at retaining above-normal temperatures,” he said. “Right now, the pattern doesn’t look good for accumulating snow.”