The season’s first flurries fell Friday morning northwest of Baltimore as a stretch of wintry cold begins.
And while it’s forecast to get even colder early next week, meteorologists said chances of snow Tuesday were nonetheless iffy.
The National Weather Service reported flurries across Frederick, Carroll and northwestern Howard counties.
Temperatures so far Friday have peaked in the mid-40s — and that was around midnight. They dropped into the mid-30s by daybreak, and by 11 a.m. sat around 40 degrees.
They are forecast to rise into the mid-40s Friday afternoon, and again Saturday, after likely dropping below freezing overnight around the region.
Normal temperatures this time of year range from the upper 30s to the lower 60s.
An even stronger sock of cold air is forecast next week, with highs in the 40s and lows in the 20s Tuesday through Thursday. Meteorologists have been watching for chances that cold air could also deliver some wintry precipitation.
The weather service said Friday that it appeared the cold air may not move in fast enough to support snowfall, and instead, cold rain showers are more likely Tuesday morning.
Latest Weather
“The main story will be blustery and very cold conditions for this time of year,” forecasters wrote.