The coldest weather of the new year is here. Overnight, wind chills could drop to the single digits, triggering a “Code Blue" advisory in Baltimore.
Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s on Sunday night, settling around 20 degrees by early morning on Martin Luther King Jr. Day. But with winds upward of 20 mph forecast through the night, it’s forecast to feel 10-15 degrees colder.
As the cold air moved in Sunday behind Saturday’s wet weather system, temperatures were forecast to remain in the 30s throughout the day. Highs are forecast to be only a degree or two above freezing Monday, and lows are forecast to drop to around 20 degrees again early Tuesday morning.
The forecast prompted Baltimore Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa to issue a “Code Blue” extreme cold declaration for Sunday night through Monday morning. Dzirasa urged residents to check on vulnerable relatives and neighbors and to keep pets sheltered.
She urged those without heat or power to contact 311 for assistance, or to contact their nearest Community Action Partnership Center:
- Northern CAP Center (5225 York Road, 21212) – 410-396-6084
- Northwest CAP Center (3939 Reisterstown Road, 21215) – 443-984-1384
- Southern CAP Center (606 Cherry Hill Road, 21225) – 410-545-0900
- Southeast CAP Center (3411 Bank St., 21224) – 410-545-6518
- Eastern CAP Center (1731 E. Chase St., 21213) – 410-545-0136
The cold comes as average temperatures have surged 10 degrees above normal so far in January at Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport. The Arctic air will help balance that out, though the conditions are only about 5-10 degrees colder than average for this time of year in Baltimore. Temperatures are forecast to remain at or below normal but gradually moderate the rest of the week.