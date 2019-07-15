Maryland weather: ‘Code Red’ alert issued with heat index forecast to surpass 100 this week

The heat index is forecast to surpass 100 degrees in and around Baltimore this week, prompting city health officials to declare a “Code Red” heat emergency.
High temperatures are forecast in the lower to mid-90s Tuesday through Thursday, and then could approach 100 degrees Friday and Saturday. Factoring in humidity, which is forecast to rise over the course of the week, it’s expected to feel like about 100 degrees for the middle of the week and potentially close to 110 degrees Friday and Saturday.
Baltimore Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued a “Code Red” advisory from Tuesday through Sunday, warning residents that excessive heat is “the leading weather-related killer in the United States.”
National Weather Service meteorologists said conditions might warrant an excessive heat warning across the region Saturday, especially.
Two people have died of heat-related illnesses in Maryland this summer, according to state health officials: a woman 65 or older in Anne Arundel County and a man 45-64 in Baltimore. Officials do not provide further details on heat deaths, citing privacy concerns, but say victims are often older or suffering from chronic health conditions that make it harder for them to tolerate extreme weather.
“Extreme heat is particularly dangerous to young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions," Dzirasa said in a statement. "I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.”
Officials encourage residents to drink plenty of water, avoid alcohol and caffeine, and reduce outdoor activities, especially during the hottest part of the day, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
They also recommend checking on older relatives and neighbors and watching out for signs of heat-related illnesses, including confusion, nausea, cool and clammy or dry and flushed skin, and rapid or slowed heartbeat.
The city will extend public pool hours over that period, and also open cooling centers. Centers will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. over the weekend at:
- Northern Community Action Partnership Center, 5225 York Road;
- Southern Community Action Partnership Center, 606 Cherry Hill Road (closed Sunday);
- Northwest Community Action Partnership Center, 3939 Reisterstown Road;
- Southeast Community Action Partnership Center, 3411 Bank St.; and,
- Eastern Community Action Partnership Center, 1731 E. Chase St.
Other locations serving as cooling centers from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Friday:
- Waxter Center for Senior Citizens, 1000 Cathedral St.;
- Oliver Senior Center, 1700 Gay St.;
- Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 N. Baker St.;
- Hatton Senior Center, 2825 Fait Ave.;
- John Booth/Hooper Senior Center, 2601 E. Baltimore St.;
- Zeta Center, 4501 Reisterstown Road; and,
- Harford Center, 4920 Harford Road.