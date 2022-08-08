Maryland weather: Baltimore City Health Department’s Code Red heat alert will continue Monday

John Fowler, left, a resident of the Hamilton Home, and neighbor Aaron Baker have been going around their neighborhood cutting trees felled by a passing storm. This tree has cut off Old Harford Road at E. Northern Pkwy. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

The Baltimore City Health Department has issued the second Code Red Extreme Heat Alert of the summer as hot weekend weather is expected to continue into Monday.

Citing high temperatures and heat indexes above 100, Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa issued the Code Red for Sunday and Monday, an advisory that the department releases when heat poses a serious safety risk to vulnerable residents.

Advertisement

Dzirasa declared the first Code Red of the summer in July, during a heat wave when temperatures reached 98 and heat index values climbed above 100. The heat index value demonstrates how a person outdoors would feel, taking into account both temperature and humidity.

Hot and humid conditions will persist through early this week along with the possibility for afternoon and evening thunderstorms. pic.twitter.com/92MSXf7ekk — NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) August 7, 2022

On Sunday, the temperature reached 93 with a heat index of 100, according to the National Weather Service.

Advertisement

Mid-90s temperatures will continue into the first half of the week, with a high of 94 Monday and a heat index value of 103. There is also a 30% chance of rain Monday afternoon with thunderstorms possible from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Meteorologists predict Tuesday will be even hotter, with a high of 95 and a heat index of 105 along with the possibility of showers and storms after 2 p.m. and overnight.

The hottest August high ever reached in Baltimore was 105, recorded in 1983 and 1918.

The city maintains an interactive map of cooling centers for residents to seek relief from the heat.

Here's the info on where to find cooling centers and other heat-related resources https://t.co/Y4tS52ORss — B'more City Health (@BMore_Healthy) August 5, 2022

Local branches of the Enoch Pratt Free Library are open to residents seeking to cool off during regular hours. ShopRite Howard Park (4601 Liberty Heights Ave.) will also open as a community cooling center during its regular hours Monday.

The Health Department’s Division of Aging will open the following locations as cooling centers Monday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.:

Harford Senior Center 4920 Harford Road (410) 426-4009

4920 Harford Road (410) 426-4009 Hatton Senior Center 2825 Fait Ave. (410)-396-9025

2825 Fait Ave. (410)-396-9025 Sandtown Winchester Senior Center 1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7724

1601 Baker St. (410) 396-7724 Oliver Senior Center 1700 N. Gay St. (410) 396-3861

1700 N. Gay St. (410) 396-3861 Zeta Center for Health and Active Aging 4501 Reisterstown Road (410) 396-3535

The Mayor’s Office of Homeless Services sites will open the following locations as cooling centers during various times Monday:

My Sister’s Place Women’s Center ( women and children only ) 17 W. Franklin St. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

( ) 17 W. Franklin St. 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Manna House 435 E. 25th St. 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m.

435 E. 25th St. 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Beans & Bread 402 S. Bond St. 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

402 S. Bond St. 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Franciscan Center 101 W. 23rd St. 10 a.m. –1 p.m.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City will open the following locations as cooling centers Monday from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.: