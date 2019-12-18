Wind chills could drop to the single digits late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning, prompting Baltimore health officials to declare the first “Code Blue” advisory of the winter.
Temperatures are forecast to drop into the 20s Wednesday evening and close to 20 degrees by early Thursday morning. With steady 10-15 mph winds and gusts up to 30 mph expected to come from the northwest, meteorologists say it will feel as if temperatures are in the teens or as cold as the upper single digits.
Baltimore City Health Commissioner Letitia Dzirasa urged residents to stay indoors overnight, to check on neighbors, friends or relatives to ensure they have heat and power, and to keep pets sheltered. The advisory also prompts homeless shelters to extend hours and increase bed capacity.
One cold front moved through the region Monday and Tuesday, bringing an end to mild and rainy weekend weather, and a second is forecast to pass through late Wednesday, meteorologists said.
Sunny but cold conditions are forecast for the next several days. Temperatures may not rise above freezing during the day Thursday and are forecast to reach the upper 30s or lower 40s Friday and Saturday. Overnight lows are forecast in the 20s into the weekend.