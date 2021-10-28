Serious coastal flooding in Baltimore, Annapolis this weekend could bring some of highest water levels since Hurricane Isabel

In the Baltimore area, light rain is expected to begin early Friday morning — just after midnight. Friday, forecasters are expecting at least 3/4 of an inch of rain, accompanied by wind gusts as high as 34 mph. The showers are poised to continue into Friday night, dropping an additional 3/4 of an inch, although winds will calm slightly. Saturday, there remains about a 40% chance of lingering rain. Rain is expected to clear for Halloween trick-or-treating Sunday, and high temperatures will be in the 60s.