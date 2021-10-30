Baltimore-area tides fall short of forecast as communities, officials assess storm damage

Surging tides in the Baltimore area prompted by a storm front that pushed waters in the Chesapeake Bay against its western shoreline fell short of historic predictions forecast but still appeared to yield damage, as officials surveyed their coastlines.
The tide in the northwest branch of the Patapsco River at Fort McHenry in Baltimore peaked at 4.92 feet overnight, while the high mark in the Severn River at Annapolis was 4.9 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters had warned the water could rise as much as 5.7 feet at Fort McHenry and 5.3 feet in Annapolis, which would’ve been the fourth and third highest levels ever recorded.
Buoys in the Chesapeake Bay near Havre De Grace recorded a high tide of 5.59 feet overnight, just shy of the record flood level of 5.8 feet.
But the image of white caps in the bay battering coastal communities Friday gave way to that of a slowly receding tide Saturday.
In Anne Arundel County, County Executive Steuart Pittman said Saturday morning he was on the way to Annapolis and then farther south to Galesville. In both places, he said, the elevated water level had already inundated roads, some businesses and residences when he’d visited on Friday.
“We were concerned last night because of the height of the tides,” Pittman said. “The water coming in yesterday was pretty ominous and add another 6 to 8 inches on that at midnight, and we were pretty concerned.”
Pittman, a Democrat, was pleased there had been no reports of injuries or deaths, but added that the damage assessment was still under way. Anne Arundel’s Office of Emergency Management expected to launch its damage portal, where residents and businesses could report storm-related issues, Saturday morning, said Kasey Thomas, the agency’s spokeswoman.
Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. was poised Saturday morning to survey the coastline via helicopter, said Sean Naron, the Democrat’s spokesman. Naron pointed to the communities of Bowleys Quarters and Edgemere as particularly impacted by the tidal floods.
This article will be updated.