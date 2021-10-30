Baltimore-area tides fall short of forecast as communities, officials assess storm damage

The tide in the northwest branch of the Patapsco River at Fort McHenry in Baltimore peaked at 4.92 feet overnight, while the high mark in the Severn River at Annapolis was 4.9 feet, according to the National Weather Service. Forecasters had warned the water could rise as much as 5.7 feet at Fort McHenry and 5.3 feet in Annapolis, which would’ve been the fourth and third highest levels ever recorded.