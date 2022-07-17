Nearly 3,000 are still without power in the Baltimore area after Tuesday’s severe thunderstorm

BGE lineman Charlie May works on a power pole to restore electric outage to about 2 miles of homes on Prospect Mill Road. The power outage was the result of a severe storm in Harford County. July 13, 2022. (Kenneth K. Lam/Baltimore Sun)

Nearly 3,000 people are still without power Sunday, six days after a powerful thunderstorm blew through Maryland, ripping down electrical wires and uprooting trees.

Most of the outages reported by Baltimore Gas and Electric are in Baltimore County, which experienced heavy damages from Tuesday’s storm. BGE said Sunday it has restored 99% of outages caused by Tuesday’s severe thunderstorm and by scattered thunderstorms and strong winds Saturday afternoon.

BGE said some system repairs are delayed because large trees fell on roads and yards, making it difficult for crews to access equipment needed to restore power. For example, BGE said, it can take crews up to eight hours to repair one electrical pole. There are multiple broken poles in the area.

There are nearly 2,000 BGE customers without power in Baltimore County, about 400 customers without power in Anne Arundel County and more than 200 customers without power in both Carroll and Harford counties.

A cooling center is open at the Jacksonville Senior Center in Baltimore County for people who are still without power.

Isolated rain showers and thunderstorms could pass through the Baltimore region Sunday afternoon. The high is 85 degrees with a 30% chance of scattered thunderstorms headed into Sunday night. Monday will be humid with a high of 90 degrees and a 80% chance of thunderstorms.