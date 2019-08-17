Maryland weather: ‘Code red’ heat alert in effect for Sunday and Monday

The heat index is expected to reach triple digits in the Baltimore region this weekend, triggering the city’s fourth “Code Red” heat emergency this summer.
Baltimore City Health Commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa declared the heat alert for Sunday through Monday. Temperatures are forecast to reach the mid-90s but will likely feel as high as 100 due to humidity, according to the National Weather Service.
“Extreme heat is particularly dangerous to young children, older adults, and those with chronic medical conditions," Dzirasa said. “I encourage all residents to take the necessary steps to protect themselves as well as their families, neighbors, and pets.” Dzirasa recommended drinking plenty of water and staying indoors during the hottest time of the day, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
During code red alerts, cooling centers are free and open to the public. The city’s Department of Recreation and Parks will also extend pool hours.
The following cooling centers will be open on Sunday from 11 a.m. - 7 p.m. and Monday from 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.
>> Northern Community Action Partnership Center, 5225 York Road;
>> Southern Community Action Partnership Center (closed Sunday), 606 Cherry Hill Road (inside the shopping center, 2nd floor);
>> Northwest Community Action Partnership Center, 3939 Reisterstown Road;
>> Southeast Community Action Partnership Center, 3411 Bank St.; and
>> Eastern Community Action Partnership Center, 1731 E. Chase St.
The Health Department’s Division of Aging and CARE Services will also open cooling centers from 9 a.m. - 7 p.m. on Monday:
>> Waxter Center for Senior Citizens, 1000 Cathedral St.;
>> Oliver Senior Center, 1700 Gay St.;
>> Sandtown-Winchester Senior Center, 1601 N. Baker St.;
>> Hatton Center, 2825 Fait Ave.;
>> John Booth/Hooper Senior Center, 2601 E. Baltimore St.;
>> Zeta Center, 4501 Reisterstown Road; and
>> Harford Center, 4920 Harford Road.