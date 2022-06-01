Baltimore weather: Very hot, humid weather Wednesday to possibly turn into severe thunderstorm Thursday

The oppressive heat blanketing Baltimore on Wednesday could bring severe thunderstorms by Thursday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Wednesday has a high temperate of 96 with sticky humidity, making the air feel even hotter. It’s partly sunny with a slight chance of an isolated rain shower or thunderstorm after 2 p.m. Temperatures will reach a low around 70 degrees Wednesday night.

A cold front is coming, however, that is expected to make Thursday a rainy day. Severe thunderstorms could start in the late afternoon and bring damaging wind gusts. There’s a high chance of nighttime showers. A half inch of rainfall is expected. Thursday will have a high of 88 degrees that will likely fall to a low of 64 degrees by night.

The potential for intense thunderstorms to produce strong wind gusts over the water — and possibly even drop hail — caused the National Weather Service to issue a hazardous weather outlook for the Chesapeake Bay area, the tidal Potomac River area and the Interstate 95 corridor of central Maryland.

After the storm passes, the heat will return Friday. But the temperature is expected to become more bearable with a high near 80 degrees and windy weather. The pleasant temperature will likely last through the weekend.