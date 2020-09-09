Maryland weather: Flash flood watch issued for parts of Baltimore metro region Thursday

The National Weather Service has issued a flash flood watch for parts of the Baltimore metropolitan region Thursday as thunderstorms are predicted to bring heavy rainfall overnight.
The agency wrote that the watch is in effect from 2 a.m. Thursday through Thursday night, with the heaviest rainfall most likely occurring from the early-morning hours Thursday into the afternoon. NWS wrote that an average of 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected.
The watch will be in effect for southern Baltimore City, central and southeast Howard County, central and southeast Montgomery County and southeast Harford County as well as parts of Anne Arundel, Calvert, Charles and Prince George’s counties.