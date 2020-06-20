xml:space="preserve">
Flash flood watch issued as thunderstorms move through Baltimore area

Jun 20, 2020 12:39 PM
Standing water from sudden heavy rains made even secondary roads, such as Stevenson Road near Woodvalley Drive, treacherous for drivers throughout the Baltimore region on April 13. Severe storms led to power outages for 6,300 by the late afternoon. However, a midday tornado warning was later downgraded to a tornado watch.
With rain and thunderstorms moving through the Baltimore area Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch until 9 p.m.

The watch encompasses Baltimore and Anne Arundel and Howard counties, as well as and portions of southern Maryland, with National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington warning of up to 2 inches of rain over the span of one to three hours.

According to the weather service, a flash flood watch means “conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding,” especially near streams, creeks and urban areas. If drivers come across flooded roads, they should turn around rather than trying to drive through high water.

