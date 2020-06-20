Flash flood watch issued as thunderstorms move through Baltimore area

With rain and thunderstorms moving through the Baltimore area Saturday, the National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch until 9 p.m.
The watch encompasses Baltimore and Anne Arundel and Howard counties, as well as and portions of southern Maryland, with National Weather Service Baltimore/Washington warning of up to 2 inches of rain over the span of one to three hours.
According to the weather service, a flash flood watch means “conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding,” especially near streams, creeks and urban areas. If drivers come across flooded roads, they should turn around rather than trying to drive through high water.