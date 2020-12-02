xml:space="preserve">
Monday tornado confirmed in Cecil County, according to National Weather Service

McKenna Oxenden
By
Baltimore Sun
Dec 01, 2020 8:52 PM

A tornado traveled 5½ miles in Cecil County on a rainy Monday in Maryland, the National Weather Service said Tuesday.

The weather service said the tornado was classified as an EF-1 with 90 mph winds. It touched down in Port Deposit, just over the Harford County line, at 2:37 p.m., was 75 yards across and lasted about five minutes. No injuries were reported.

Monday brought wet weather and strong winds across much of the state. In Baltimore, nearly 3 inches of rain fell, shattering a record from 1967.

