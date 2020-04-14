Tornado touched down in Caroline County during Monday’s thunderstorms

The National Weather Service confirmed that a tornado touched down and traveled through Caroline County during Monday’s thunderstorms.
The tornado touched down north of Baltimore Corner in Caroline County around 3:30 p.m., the weather service said Tuesday, and traveled east for nearly 5 miles before dissipating just south of Henderson.
No injuries were reported, the agency said, but the tornado, which was 30 yards wide, snapped and uprooted several trees along its path in a “sporadic pattern.” Winds reached 80 mph at the peak of the storm, the weather service said.
According to the tornado scale, which goes up to EF5, Monday’s was rated an EF0.
Most of Central Maryland was under a tornado watch until 3 p.m. as strong wind gusts and rain moved through the area. The storms left about 10,000 people without power in the Baltimore region.
Nearly 2 inches of rainfall was reported at BWI from late Sunday night through Monday afternoon, breaking a record from 1972 of 1.46 inches for April 13 in Baltimore.