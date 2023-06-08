Outdoor activities in Baltimore area are canceling due to poor air quality

Schools, recreational departments and more have been canceling outdoor events due to poor air quality spurred by winds carrying wildfire smoke from eastern Canada.
Residents are advised to stay indoors as much as possible. If going outside, try to avoid strenuous activity and wear an N95 mask to provide protection from breathing in harmful particles.
Schools
Baltimore City Public Schools are keeping students inside with windows closed. Students will not be released early.
Baltimore County Public Schools have canceled all outdoor activities, including field trips to outdoor locations, for Thursday. Decisions regarding after-school outdoor activities will be announced later today.
Anne Arundel County Public Schools have canceled all outdoor activities, including those planned for after school, for Thursday. Check with schools about alternate arrangements for such events. After-school childcare will provide services.
Carroll County Public Schools have canceled all outdoor and after-school activities.
Recreation and Parks
Annapolis Recreation and Parks has canceled outdoor recreational activities for Thursday. This includes water aerobics and open swimming at the Dunn Municipal Pool.
Baltimore County Department of Recreation and Parks has canceled all outdoor activities.
Sports
The Maryland Jockey Club has canceled training in the interests of the health and safety of horses and riders, the club said Thursday on Twitter. “We’ll continue to monitor the air quality over the coming days and will advise on the resumption of training,” the tweet says.
Other
The Maryland Zoo will close at noon Thursday.
This story will be updated.