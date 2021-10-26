NOAA: La Niña to pave way for warmer winter in Baltimore area

A second consecutive La Niña year should pave the way for a warmer than average winter in the Baltimore area, scientists at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted.
There’s a 40 to 50% chance that Maryland will experience above average temperatures from December through February, along with the same for much the Eastern Seaboard, from Virginia to Maine, according to the 2021 Winter Outlook prepared by NOAA’s Climate Prediction Center.
“Typically during La Niña, especially this winter based on the dynamic model forecast, we’re favoring above average temperatures for the East Coast, including the Baltimore area,” said Brad Pugh, a meteorologist with the Climate Prediction Center.
The Baltimore area typically records high temperatures in the low to mid 40s and lows in the mid 20s in January, the middle month of the prediction center’s three-month outlook, Pugh said. This year should be warmer.
While the prediction center couldn’t determine whether most of Maryland could expect above or below normal precipitation, storms during La Niña typically don’t track north from the Gulf of Mexico and up the East Coast, as they do during El Niño, Jon Gottschalck, chief of the Operational Prediction Branch of the Climate Prediction Center, said during a media briefing.
That could spare, though it does not rule out, the mid-Atlantic of the Nor’easter blizzards that have been known to disrupt life along the interstate 95 corridor from Washington to Boston, Gottschalck said. “Typically the storm track is more inland, typically geared toward the west, up the Appalachians and so on.”
The Baltimore area’s monthly “normals” for precipitation are 3.7 inches for December, 3.08 inches for January and 2.9 inches for February, Pugh said.
The westernmost part of Maryland, primarily Garrett County, is expected to garner more precipitation than usual — a 33-40% likelihood of above normal — and warmer temperatures, according to the Climate Prediction Center.
It falls within a larger area encompassing the Great Lakes and the Ohio Valley outlined by the prediction center for higher than normal precipitation.
La Niña and El Niño refer to opposite ends of the El Niño Southern Oscillation cycle, which is dictated by changes in sea surface temperature in the equatorial tropical Pacific Ocean. La Niña represents cooling of the water while El Niño represents warming. At either end, the climate phenomena have implications on weather patterns.
Cooler than normal sea surface temperature in the equatorial tropical pacific “changes the tropical rainfall patterns and therefore changes the patterns of the jet streams across the pacific and North America,” Gottschalck said at the briefing. “These changes in jet stream patterns result in a number of temperature and precipitation impacts.”
Though it’s out of the Climate Prediction Center’s Winter Outlook, La Niña’s impacts are often strongest in March, Gottschalck said Thursday.
Drought conditions, which are expected to afflict much of the west and parts of the Southeast, including parts of southeastern Virginia, are expected to spare Maryland, said Pugh, who’s the prediction center’s “operational drought lead.”