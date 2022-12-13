Maryland weather: Chance of sleet in Baltimore Wednesday night and Thursday morning

After a sunny start to the week, the Baltimore area could see sleet falling Wednesday night, mixing with rain Thursday morning.

Meteorologists expect highs in the mid-40s on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Monday the high was 45.

Advertisement

The National Weather Service predicts a chance of sleet late Wednesday night, accompanied by rain after 5 a.m. Thursday. Precipitation will turn to rain after 10 a.m. Thursday, the NWS said. On Thursday high is 47 and rain is expected to continue into the evening.

Sleet occurs when snowflakes that formed in clouds partially melt as they pass through a layer of warm air then refreeze before hitting the ground, the NWS said. When those frozen rain drops meet the ground, they can accumulate like snow.

Advertisement

While freezing rain begins its life cycle similarly as snowflakes that melt as they fall, the phenomenon can be more dangerous for travel or outages because the thawed droplets freeze onto cold objects, forming a “glaze of ice” on the ground or power lines.

When enough freezing rain accumulates over several hours, it becomes an ice storm.