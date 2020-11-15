Cold front expected to sweep Baltimore region Sunday afternoon, bringing winds as high as 50 mph

A strong cold front is expected to sweep across the Baltimore region late Sunday afternoon and into the evening, bringing with it widespread showers and winds potentially reaching up to 50 mph, according to the National Weather Service.
As a result, the agency has issued a gale warning for the Tidal Potomac from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday and one for Chesapeake Bay waters from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. Showers late Sunday afternoon and early evening may produce “sporadic instances of damaging winds,” the agency said.
The agency estimates rainfall between one tenth and a quarter of an inch Sunday afternoon, though more may result should a thunderstorm arrive before 7 p.m.
Gusty conditions will continue through the first half of the week, according to the agency, with winds reaching as high as 20 mph on Monday and as high as 23 mph on Tuesday. Besides the windy conditions, though, the agency said both days will be mostly sunny with highs in the 50s. Chance of precipitation will be 20% on Tuesday.
Sunny weather will persist through the latter half of the week, with highs in the lower 60s on Friday and Saturday, according to the agency. Wednesday will see highs near 45 degrees and Thursday will see highs near 51 degrees, the agency said.