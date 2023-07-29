Maryland weather: Baltimore area under severe thunderstorm watch; scorching heat to continue Saturday

A band of severe thunderstorms Friday evening gave temporary relief from sweltering heat bearing down on the Baltimore area, but temperatures will once again climb Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.

The storms brought strong winds and bursts of heavy rain to the area, cooling things down and also delaying the opening game of the Baltimore Orioles three-game homestand against the New York Yankees. The city, along with Baltimore, Anne Arundel, Harford, Howard and Carroll counties are under a severe thunderstorm watch until 11 p.m., according to the NWS.

The possibility for more extreme weather will continue into Saturday, with temperatures forecasted to reach the upper 90s along with a 60% chance of more storms. The NWS extended its excessive heat warning until 8 p.m. Saturday, with heat indices (a combination of the temperature and humidity) once again expected to climb above 100 degrees.

The warm temperatures are affecting the air quality and the Baltimore City Health Department has opened cooling centers and extended the hours for public pools as a way to help residents cope.

Infants, young children, youth athletes, people over the age of 65 and those with health conditions are at the highest risk for heat illnesses, according to the Maryland Department of Health’s Office of Preparedness and Response. Heat cramps, heat exhaustion and heat strokes are the most common heat related illnesses during the summer.

Sunday will offer a reprieve for Marylanders, with high temperatures forecasted in the mid 80s and a slight chance of rain.