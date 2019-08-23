Thunderstorm hits Baltimore region Thursday night, but this weekend is gonna be rad

Did you guys hear that one clap of thunder that sounded as if someone smacked you in the ear with a bamboo stick filled with lead?
Well, the Baltimore region saw yet another significant thunderstorm Thursday night, as more than 4,800 Maryland residents were without power as of 9:15 p.m., according to Baltimore Gas and Electric.
A severe thunderstorm warning is in effect for southeastern Baltimore City, northern Anne Arundel County and southeastern Baltimore County until 10 p.m. The National Weather Service reported gusts of wind up to 60 mph.
But while your household pets may be hiding in a corner, there is reason yet to believe your morning walk Friday will be made all the better for Thursday’s rain.
The weather service wrote that a cold front will be moving across the area late Thursday and into Friday, creating a pressure system in the region.
That front is expected to move farther south Friday, the service wrote, and some isolated storms might follow in its wake.
However, unlike all the terrible, awful, just plain unacceptable weather the region has been seeing — what with a heat index Thursday making it feel like its 100 degrees or more in some areas — Friday’s actually going to be nice.
The service wrote that the region will see highs in the upper 70s to around 80 degrees, which is far cooler than it has been during the past week.
The nicer conditions are expected to continue throughout the weekend, with service writing that Saturday and Sunday will see temperatures rise into the low 80s at the most. Temperatures might even dip into to the upper 50s, meaning Baltimore is close to sampling actual weather again.