Baltimore could see torrential downpour as powerful storms move through area

Parts of the Baltimore area could see torrential downpour, pea-size hail, frequent lightning and strong gusts of wind Friday afternoon as a cluster of storms moves north from the Washington D.C. Beltway, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Brendon Rubin-Oster said he expects much of that cluster of storms to exit Baltimore by about 4:15 p.m., but there is still a chance of scattered and isolated thunderstorms throughout the area until dusk.

Rubin-Oster said there had been a severe thunderstorm warning, but that has been downgraded as the storms weaken.