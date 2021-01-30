Forecasters predict 6 to 8 inches of snow for most of Baltimore region, up to a foot in Carroll, Harford counties

The National Weather Service on Saturday upgraded its forecast for a winter storm on Sunday and Monday, predicting sixto eight, inches of snow for the Baltimore-Washington region, with up to 12 inches possible in Carroll County, Harford County and parts of Northern Maryland. The storm, it said, could turn into a full-blown nor’easter in the Mid-Atlantic and points north.
“On Sunday, the snow and wintry mix will spread into the Mid-Atlantic region before a potential Nor’easter intensifies and significantly impacts portions of the Mid-Atlantic, Northeast and New England on Monday and Tuesday,” the government meteorologists said Saturday.
AccuWeather, the private-sector forecast service, also predicted a much larger storm. “A secondary storm along the Eastern Seaboard could evolve into a major and long-lasting nor’easter that could pound areas with accumulating snow and gusty winds,” the weather company said in an email alert. “Blizzard conditions may unfold for multiple hours, especially in parts of the mid-Atlantic and New England coasts.”
The storm is expected to bring the year’s first significant snowfall to Maryland and the Baltimore region, followed by sleet and rain and more snow on Monday.
The storm was expected to move across the Midwest, through Ohio and into Maryland around midnight Saturday, arriving in the western counties first, and hitting the central part of the state around 4 a.m. Sunday and the Eastern Shore a few hours later.
Accumulations around Cumberland, in western Maryland’s Allegany County, could reach a foot.
Annapolis was expected to get six inches of snow, while forecasters expected eight inches to fall in the Innner Harbor, Columbia and Catonsville. Bel Air and Westminster are forecast for 9 inches of snow by the time the storm ends.
The region will see temperatures in the 20s, with freezing rain and sleet starting before midnight Sunday, with more freezing rain, possibly mixed with sleet, after midnight and into the morning hours. More rain is in the forecast for Monday. The weather service said another two to four inches of snow was possible in Baltimore.
The NWS expects Monday’s snowfall for Carroll County to be slightly higher, at three to five inches.
Public schools in Carroll and Anne Arundel counties will be closed on Monday, though not because of the forecast. Feb. 1 had been scheduled in Carroll as an “end of marking period” day for teachers and in Anne Arundel as a professional development day.