Maryland weather: Temps drop 20-30 degrees clearing way for potential snowfall this weekend

The record-breaking warm weather in the Baltimore region had already disappeared by Friday afternoon, with temperatures plummeting 20 to 30 degrees — enough for light snowfall over the weekend.

Although Thursday’s high temperature of 79 degrees recorded at BWI Marshall Airport broke a record dating back to 1874, cold air and high pressure coming from the northeast are creating conditions more typical of February.

National Weather Service forecasters are calling for a light coating of snow some time around mid- to late Saturday morning. Precipitation will likely start in the Baltimore-Washington metro areas between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., with sleet and rain potentially mixing in at the onset. The wintry mix is expected to end between 4 and 7 p.m., with officials calling for accumulations of half an inch or less.

Warmer temperatures are expected to return briefly on Sunday. Still, meteorologist Luis Rosa expects a “roller coaster in temperatures” over the next seven days.

“There will be days when it’s chilly cold and days where it’s mild again,” Rosa said. “It should warm up to the 60s again next week.”