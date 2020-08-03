Baltimore residents warned to expect flooding, power outages during Tropical Storm Isaias

Baltimore residents, particularly those living in low-lying areas of the city, are being encouraged to move their cars and take other precautions in preparation for the arrival of Tropical Storm Isaias, Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young announced Monday.
During a news conference in the city’s emergency command center, Young, joined by other emergency officials, warned he expects to see flooding, downed trees and power outages as a result of the storm, which is expect to reach Baltimore Monday evening.
City officials are opening the Caroline Street Garage and the Fleet and Eden Street Garage free of charge to residents beginning at noon Monday. Residents will need to move their cars by 7 a.m. Wednesday to avoid being charged, Young said.
Parking restrictions will begin at 6 p.m. Monday in Fells Point in preparation for the storm. Vehicles will be towed if necessary, city officials warned.
Baltimore has also arranged for the distribution of sandbags in Fells Point until 8 p.m. Monday. Residents must fill their own sandbags — limited to 10 per person — and wear a mask while picking them up.
In advance of the storm, residents across the city are being asked to clear storm drains in the area around their houses to help with the drainage of rainwater.
“Regardless of whether storm drains are completely clear or not, there is going to be a capacity issue with draining that much rain,” said Matt Garbark, acting director of the city Department of Public Works.
City officials are also preparing for storm water to inundate parts of Baltimore’s sanitary sewer system, which can potentially cause sewage backups in homes. Garbark cautioned residents to call 311 if they experience a sewage backup.
“Do not try to clean the sewage. Get a professional to do that,” he said. “It is dangerous. It is unhealthy.”
Director of Transportation Steve Sharkey said his crews will be on standby during the storm to respond to flooding and traffic signal outages. Traffic signal outages should also be reported to 311, he said, as should trees blocking roadways.
Power outages should be reported to BGE at 877-778-2222.
