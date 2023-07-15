Advertisement
Weather

National Weather Service: Flood watch for Baltimore-metro area until 4 a.m. Sunday

Baltimore Sun
Lightning strikes near the Country Club of Maryland on Stevenson Lane in Towson Saturday afternoon.

Lightning strikes near the Country Club of Maryland on Stevenson Lane in Towson Saturday afternoon. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Large swaths of the Baltimore city metropolitan area are under a flood watch, with potentially severe thunderstorms forecasted for later this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are forecasted for the area between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Some storms may be severe and could bring upwards of an inch of rain.

The flood watch is in effect until 4 a.m. and includes: Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Howard, Harford and Baltimore counties, and Baltimore city.

