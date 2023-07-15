National Weather Service: Flood watch for Baltimore-metro area until 4 a.m. Sunday

Lightning strikes near the Country Club of Maryland on Stevenson Lane in Towson Saturday afternoon. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Large swaths of the Baltimore city metropolitan area are under a flood watch, with potentially severe thunderstorms forecasted for later this evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Thunderstorms are forecasted for the area between 11 p.m. and 2 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Some storms may be severe and could bring upwards of an inch of rain.

The flood watch is in effect until 4 a.m. and includes: Anne Arundel, Carroll, Cecil, Howard, Harford and Baltimore counties, and Baltimore city.