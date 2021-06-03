Maryland weather: With severe thunderstorms forecasted, Baltimore area under flash flood watch

With the potential for thunderstorms looming over the Baltimore area Thursday, forecasters issued a flash flood watch in anticipation of anywhere from half an inch to 4 inches of rain.
The watch, which covers parts of Baltimore City and Baltimore, Carroll, Harford and Howard counties, takes effect at 3 p.m. and continues through the evening, meteorologists with the National Weather Service said.
While an average of roughly half an inch of rain is expected to fall Thursday afternoon, areas that see multiple thunderstorms in rapid succession could experience anywhere from 2 to 4 inches of precipitation, the meteorologists warned.
“Heavy rainfall in a short amount of time can result in rapid rises of water in streams, creeks, and urban areas,” they wrote.
Showers and storms are expected to develop along the Blue Ridge Mountains early Thursday afternoon, and slowly sweep east, meteorologists wrote in an online weather discussion. The I-95 corridor stands the best chance of seeing storms between 4 and 9 p.m.
Unstable air particles mean any of the storms could be capable of yielding damaging winds, the forecasters wrote.
Paired with a south wind blowing 8 to 17 mph, the storms could produce gusts up 24 mph, the meteorologists predicted.
With cloud cover hanging over the region, temperatures shouldn’t climb above 83 degrees, with lows around 63 tonight.
Forecasters said the window for showers and storms closes around 10 p.m.
“Storms should press off to our south and east this evening, giving way to drier conditions overnight,” the meteorologists wrote.
But better pack an umbrella Friday, too. A mostly cloudy day could bring about more rain. Meteorologists forecast a 50% chance of rain during the day, dropping to 30% at night. If rain falls, it should happen before 8 p.m., they said.
Similar to Thursday, storms are expected to develop in the area of I-81 and move east in the afternoon. Forecasters warned these unpredictable pockets of weather could produce strong winds, as well.
The storms should “wind down by dark” and pave way for a sunny Saturday with temperatures topping out near 90, the meteorologists wrote.