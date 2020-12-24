Baltimore weather: Heavy rain forecast for Thursday with flash flood warning; Christmas will be cold

Heavy rain is expected in the Baltimore area on Christmas Eve, and a flash flood warning is in effect from 1 p.m. Thursday until 4 a.m. Friday, according to the National Weather Service.
Areas with snow still on the ground could be particularly vulnerable to flooding, according to the weather service, since there will be extra runoff as the snow melts. The day is poised to be rather warm, with a high of 62 degrees.
The rain is likely to begin just before sunrise Thursday, said Kevin Witt, an NWS meteorologist. It will be intermittent at first, but in the afternoon it will be steady, and could become heavy at times. Anywhere from 1 inch to 2.5 inches of rain could fall around the region, although snow is expected in Western Maryland’s Garrett County.
In the late afternoon and early evening, there could be strong wind gusts and an occasional thunderstorm in Baltimore, Witt said.
Around midnight, a cold front will move into the area, and the rain will start to taper off.
“What about a White Christmas?” you may ask.
“Residual snow showers” are possible in the Baltimore area early Christmas morning as the precipitation draws to a close, the weather service says, but don’t expect much to stick.
“It might be just enough to coat the grass,” Witt said. “Pavement will probably just become a thin film of slush, if anything. It might just be wet.”
Otherwise, the day is poised to be blustery and chilly. The daytime high will be 35 degrees, and by nighttime, the wind chill factor could drop into the range of minus-5 to minus-15 degrees, according to the weather service.