As haze lifts, air quality improves in the Baltimore area, though still unhealthy for at-risk groups

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

A smoky haze that had lingered in the Baltimore area for several days due to Canadian wildfires began to dissipate Friday, and officials said air quality was expected to continue improving into the weekend.

Advertisement

The Maryland Department of the Environment issued a Code Orange air quality alert Friday, indicating the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups like children, older adults and individuals with lung and heart conditions. It represents an improvement after two days of a Code Red alert, when the air was unhealthy for everyone.

Friday, at-risk groups are still advised to take precautions, including limiting time outdoors and wearing a N95 mask outside.

Advertisement

Friday morning, air monitors around Maryland were in the “moderate” range for particulate pollution, with an air quality index between 50 and 100, after several climbed close to 300 on Thursday, according to MDE.

Particulate matter, fine particles of dust, soot and smoke, can enter the lungs and bloodstream, causing a range of health effects from breathing difficulties to irregular heartbeats.

Showers and thunderstorms in the forecast Friday are expected to clear some of the residual smoke, according to the Maryland Department of the Environment. In Baltimore, there is a 50% chance of rain after 2 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

The clearing trend is expected to continue into Saturday, when it will be sunny with a high temperature of 86 in Baltimore. Sunday, the high temperature will reach 90 degrees.

By Sunday, ozone — rather than particulate matter — is expected to be the main pollutant of concern for Marylanders, since it will reach moderate levels, according to MDE. While it is a crucial gas in the atmosphere, ozone is a pollutant at ground level, created by sunlight-driven reactions with chemicals in the air, including those produced by wildfire smoke. Inhaling this pollutant can irritate airways and aggravate lung diseases, among other symptoms.

But as hundreds of wildfires continue to rage in Canada, in what is shaping up to be the country’s worst wildfire season in recent memory, the threat of air pollution issues may not be over.

[ What you need to know about unhealthy air quality due to haze ]