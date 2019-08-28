Maryland weather: Almanacs predicts mild and wet winter — or will it be frosty and white?

The Old Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a seemingly “neverending” winter for many parts of the United States. The Farmer’s Almanac is predicting a “polar coaster” of seesawing temperatures, often frigid.
As for Maryland, it sounds like a toss-up. Just know that there will be precipitation of some kind.
The Old Farmer’s Almanac is calling for repeated snowstorms in the West, Northwest and Ohio Valley. Into the Appalachians, wintry weather could extend into the early days of spring, almanac forecasters say.
But along the East Coast, they suggest a winter that will be more “wet and wild." Around Maryland, they expect mild temperatures and below-normal snowfall.
The Farmer’s Almanac similarly predicts a bitterly cold winter from the Rockies to the Appalachians.
In Maryland, it suggests “frosty, wet and white” conditions. It, too, is predicting a wet weather trend for the East Coast. But it is including the Mid-Atlantic in an area where it could often be cold enough for some icy or snowy weather.
Among the “wildest rides” of the year, The Farmer’s Almanac predicts major winter weather for the eastern half of the country around Jan. 4–7 and Jan. 12–15. The Old Farmer’s Almanac predicts rain and wet snow around the holidays at the end of this year, and again around Jan. 6-10 and Jan. 11-16.
The almanacs’ forecasting techniques are shrouded in secrecy, though Old Farmer’s Almanac authors say methodologies have been updated with “state-of-the-art technology and modern scientific calculations.” The Farmer’s Almanac says its predictions factor in sunspot activity, tides and Earth’s position in space.
The National Weather Service only forecasts out five to seven days in advance, while the Climate Prediction Center in College Park makes monthly and seasonal forecasts. But meteorologists at those organizations say it’s difficult to make long-range weather predictions.
They rely largely on the climate patterns La Niña, known for producing mild winters, and El Niño, associated with heavy winter snowfall here. El Niño ended this month, and “neutral” conditions, with neither El Niño or La Niña, are forecast to continue through winter.