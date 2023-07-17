Baltimore region under Code Orange air quality alert due to Canadian wildfire smoke

Hazy skies and unhealthy air conditions are once again in the Baltimore region due to Canadian wildfire smoke.

The smoke is passing through North and Western Maryland, and is expected to persist through midday Tuesday, according to the Maryland Department of Environment.

Multiple areas in Maryland, including Baltimore City and its surrounding counties, are under a Code Orange air quality alert, which means the air is unhealthy for sensitive groups, including children, older adults, and people with heart and lung disease. These groups should limit their time outdoors.

The wildfire smoke is moving in higher ozone concentrations mostly in the northeastern half of the state, along and north of I-95. Last week, sunny skies and high temperatures increased ozone pollution, prompting a few days of unhealthy air conditions in the Baltimore area.

The smoke is relatively spread out compared to other unhealthy air conditions earlier this summer, but it will “still be readily apparent in the air,” MDE said.

The region’s air quality is expected to improve around midday Tuesday, according to MDE.

This story may be updated.