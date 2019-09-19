Maryland weather: Drought may be developing across much of Baltimore region

Less than a year after marking its wettest 365-day period on record, much of the Baltimore region is considered “abnormally dry,” a precursor to drought.
The latest U.S. Drought Monitor report, released Thursday, shows abnormally dry conditions stretching across Harford, Howard and Anne Arundel counties and most of Carroll County. The dry trend stretches down the western shore of the Chesapeake Bay and covers the upper Eastern Shore, too.
Only Baltimore City and County are excluded from the anomalously dry areas.
According to National Weather Service data, parts of Anne Arundel and Howard counties have gotten half their normal rainfall over the past couple of months, while most of Harford County has received 75% of its normal rainfall.
At Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the Baltimore region’s point of record, year-to-date rainfall is about 3 inches below average, or about 90% of normal. That deficit only appeared within the past six weeks.
The 27 inches of precipitation at BWI so far in 2019 is about half of what had fallen at this point in 2018, which ended up with a record 71.82 inches of precipitation during the calendar year.