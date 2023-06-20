Maryland sees fifth-driest year in over a century; weekly forecast anticipates rainfall

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

This year is the fifth-driest on record for Maryland since 1895, with about 4.7 million residents living in areas of drought, according to the National Integrated Drought Information System.

However weather forecasts are promising, with 50% or higher anticipated showers for Baltimore from Wednesday to Monday.

From January to May, Maryland had approximately 6 less inches of rain than usual. BWI Marshall Airport received about 10.2 inches of rain from January through June, below the normal value by about 9 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

The two most severe droughts occurred in 1930-1932 and 1962-1969, with Baltimore experiencing its driest year in 1930.

That year, Baltimore received only 21.6 inches of rain, half the normal value, according to data from the NWS. Maryland has an average rainfall of 43.6 inches yearly, varying by region.

“It’s not common to have a drought this early in the season; we have often seen dry conditions more into the summer,” said Sudlersville farmer Hans Schmidt, assistant secretary at the Department of Agriculture. “This early in the season is a little unusual.”

Currently, 70% of Maryland is in the “moderate drought” category, also called D1 on the National Integrated Drought Information System Index. NIDIS is a multiagency partnership that coordinates forecasting, drought monitoring and information at the national, tribal, state and local levels.

Areas with a lot of farming, such as Central, Southern and Eastern Maryland, are particularly impacted by rain deficits, facing lower crop yields.

Located on the upper Eastern Shore of the Chesapeake Bay, Kent County is known for farming, with over 367 county farms. Unfortunately, Kent County is experiencing its third-driest year, with over 89% of residents affected by drought conditions. Over 42,215 acres of soybean and 38,767 acres of corn there are in drought.

According to the NASA global precipitation measurement, most droughts occur when weather patterns disrupt the water cycle. Changes in atmospheric conditions such as climate change, ocean temperatures, the jet stream and landscape can also be disruptive, leading to dry periods.

Historically, these drought levels have significantly impacted Maryland agriculture, resulting in decreased honey production, stunted crop growth, increased wildfires and ground fires, wilted gardens, increased irrigation with low crop yields, and decreased lake levels.

During a 2002 drought, smaller streams dried up, causing aquatic flora and fauna to dry. Reduced rainfall and stream flow impacted the Chesapeake Bay by increasing salinity in the water, creating a die-off of fish populations, also referred to as a “fish kill” phenomenon.

The BWI area received a sparse 0.17 inch of rain over the past week, despite forecasts calling for significant rainfall.

“In dry situations like we have been in, if you are only getting a 10th or 2 [of inches] of rain, that may buy you a couple of days, but you are going to need some steady rains after that to keep the crop growing,” Schmidt said. “As less precipitation falls, more stress on the crop ... yields will drop.”

During the farming offseason, precipitation goes into the “soil profile” for usage during the spring growing season. During a drought, crops rely on the soil profile for moisture, but the soil has not had enough rainfall to store condensation.

“As the crop grows and its root system goes down deep into the soil profile, if the moisture is not there, the crop cannot grow,” Schmidt said. “If the crop cannot grow, farmers can’t grow the food, the produce and the grain that goes out to the people in Maryland.”

Crop quality is also affected by precipitation levels, with less rain creating less succulent produce.

“The consumer is not going to buy fruits and vegetables that have been impacted by the drought,” Schmidt said.

Droughts compel farmers to use assorted techniques.

Irrigation, the practice of artificially applying water to the soil through pumps, can be effective but iscostly. So farmers have come up with budget-friendlier practices.

No-till farming, for example, entails leaving the excess water residue from the previous crop on the soil for planting the new crop.

River flow is also affected by precipitation levels. The Interstate Commission on the Potomac River Basin suspended daily drought monitoring on Friday, June 16, following an inch of rainfall in the northwestern corner of the basin, increasing river flow.

Cherie Schultz, director of operations for Cooperative Water Supply on the Potomac at ICPRB, said that river flow levels remain low, putting Maryland in a moderate drought. However, levels are above 2,000 cubic feet per second, the threshold for daily monitoring.

“It’s not enough [the increased flow levels] to really take us out of this dry period,” said Schultz. “There’s a precipitation deficit over the last three to six months that it won’t erase... We will need more rain to really start feeling comfortable.”

Nevertheless, Schultz says she is optimistic, with the forecast predicting rainfall in the coming days.

The top five driest years in Baltimore and their corresponding rainfall, according to NWS

1. 1930: 21.55 inches

2. 1954: 27.89 inches

3. 1965: 28.22 inches

4. 1991: 30.16 inches

5. 1981: 31.22 inches