2021 stargazing in Maryland: What to look for in the sky each month

The Lyrid meteor shower will peak in Baltimore on the night between April 21 and 22. The best time to view the shower will be between 4 a.m. and 5 a.m. on April 22, when up to 18 meteors per hour could be visible in the pre-dawn sky. You don’t need any special equipment to see the shower, which is named after the constellation Lyra. As with any meteor shower, astronomers recommend that you find a location away from city lights and look up in the direction of the radiant — in this case, the point in the constellation Lyra from which meteors will appear to emerge.