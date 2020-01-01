Spot all five of the visible planets in February. Saturn, Jupiter and Mars will appear in the southeast in the pre-dawn hours, though Saturn, appearing closest to the horizon, could be hard to spot in the morning twilight for the early part of the month. Jupiter is the brightest of the three. The waning crescent moon will appear among them Feb. 18-20. Find Mercury and brilliant Venus in the west during the evening twilight, though the innermost planet will be too close to the sun to be seen by the end of the month.