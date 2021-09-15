Maryland weather: Hot, humid day may produce showers, thunderstorms in Baltimore area

A hot, humid mid-September day in Maryland is expected to give way to thunderstorms in the Baltimore area beginning Wednesday evening, forecasters say.
Meteorologists with the National Weather Service predicted showers and thunderstorms could begin to develop as early as 2 p.m., though the storms should move out by 1 a.m. Thursday.
These storms could produce isolated instances of wind damage, with gusts blowing over Maryland waters, forecasters wrote in a Hazardous Weather Outlook.
Southwest winds blowing anywhere from 9 to 13 mph could yield gusts up to 20 mph, according to the forecast.
Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan urged commuters to consider the forecast as they head home Wednesday evening.
“Severe thunderstorms and instances of flash flooding are forecasted for today, especially for the higher terrains of Western and Central Maryland,” Hogan said in a tweet. “We can expect to see storms forming late afternoon through the evening.”
The threat for damaging winds and isolated flooding is marginal for the Baltimore area and higher west of Hagerstown, according to the weather service.
Approaching from the west, a weakening cold front will see the high temperature of 89 degrees Wednesday drop almost 20 degrees overnight, forecasters predicted.
The temperature, however, is expected to climb back up to 84 degrees Thursday, according to the forecast. Rain should also resume Thursday afternoon.
Forecasters predicted a potentially dense fog to move in Wednesday night and loom over the Baltimore area Thursday until 9 a.m., with the rest of the day looking cloudy, as well.
A 60% chance of showers and a thunderstorm from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. is expected to lessen between 8 p.m. and 11 p.m., meteorologists said. Their forecast says there’s a slight chance of showers later Thursday night.
While forecasters are calling for less than a tenth of an inch of rain, they say thunderstorms could dump more in certain places.
