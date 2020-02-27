Rain and thunderstorms will sweep through the Baltimore region Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
The rainfall is expected to begin around 9 p.m., meteorologist Michael Suza said, and should clear up before midnight. About a quarter to a half an inch of rain is possible.
The meteorologist said the weather service is cautioning those in the area that there is potential for a tornado to develop.
“It’s a low-end possibility but still a possibility,” Suza said. “Whether one happens, it just depends upon what’s actually going on out there.”
A hazardous weather outlook for the central and western parts of Maryland, excluding Garrett County, was issued by the weather service.
The thunderstorm is forming under a potent area of low pressure that’s moving off toward the northeast, the meteorologist said. It’s combining with a cold front.
Temperatures are expected to be around 35 degrees overnight with winds at 10 to 16 mph. Gusts could be as high as 23 mph.
Thursday is expected to have a high near 43, with winds 16 to 23 mph and gusts as much as 40 mph. Overnight the temperature could drop to 27 and bring scattered flurries.
This has been Baltimore’s first February on record without even a trace of snowfall.