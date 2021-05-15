What’s the weather forecast for the 2021 Preakness Stakes?

The forecast for today’s Preakness Stakes calls for near-perfect conditions for horses and racegoers alike at Pimlico Race Course, said Rob Miller, an Accuweather meteorologist in State College, Pennsylvania.
“It should be pretty nice conditions, with temperatures around 74 degrees, skies partly to mostly sunny and winds from the east on the light side at 5 to 10 miles an hour. That’s pretty ideal,” said Miller, who plans to watch the race himself.
“It has been pretty dry across the area for the last week, so any horses who are strong on a [fast] track will benefit from that, and any of the ‘mudders’ will probably struggle a bit.”
That would mirror track conditions for the past two years, including last October when, due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Preakness was run in October. The last year the race took place on a sloppy track was in 2018.
Post time is about 6:47 p.m. for the 146th running of the second leg of racing’s Triple Crown.
“It should be good going for the horses and for the fans in attendance,” Miller said. “It’ll be kind of a warm day [in the stands] but the wind will make it feel a little more comfortable throughout the afternoon and evening hours.”