JED KIRSCHBAUM / Baltimore Sun

The back-to-back "Snowmageddon" storms of February 2010 are remembered as the worst in history, but because they were technically two separate storms several days apart, they take up two places on the list of Baltimore's worst storms. The second storm was the smaller of the two, dropping 19.5 inches on an already snow-covered landscape. Here, a man holding a shovel and broom stares at a line of buried cars near Patterson Park on Feb. 10, 2010.