Baltimore Sun photo by Jed Kirschbaum

Mail carrier Jonathan Edwards gets stuck on Foster Avenue and receives a push from Tim Walton of South Curley Street. A powerful nor'easter that buried Central Maryland in more than 2 feet of snow Feb. 5 and 6 was ranked among the biggest in the region's weather annals. Preliminarily, the NWS estimated 24.8 inches fell at BWI during the two-day storm, exceeding the 24.4 inches that fell there over two days in February 2003. It fell short of the all-time, two-day record of 26.3 inches set downtown in January 1922. "I'm feeling pretty comfortable saying we broke a two-day snowfall record" at BWI, said James Lee at the time, the meteorologist in charge at the Baltimore-Washington Forecast Office. But "it will take several days to work with climatologists to make something like that official."