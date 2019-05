Nicole Martyn, Patuxent Publishing

Shoveling snow, especially for sendentary people, creates stress on the heart. "It's not aerobic exercise. It's static lifting," like weightlifting, Dr. McRae Williams, an emergency room doctor at the Greater Baltimore Medical Center, told The Baltimore Sun in 2009. "It creates stress on the heart at the same time as it raises blood pressure." Experts recommend taking frequent breaks when shoveling. People can also pull muscles and harm their backs, depending on their shoveling method. Here are some tips from the American Physical Therapy Association.