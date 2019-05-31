1962: 'The Storm of the Century'
On a stormy night in 1962, one of the 20th century's most devastating nor'easters nearly washed away Ocean City. What became known as the Ash Wednesday Storm changed the course of Maryland's shoreline, derailed planned development of Assateague Island and cleared the way for the first of the beach resort's high-rises. Here are photos from the storm that caused flooding and extensive damage. Read the story here.
