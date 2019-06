Residents of Beech Avenue in Hampden are using a variety of items to hold their parking spaces, including a rather ornate chair, top, and a plain-old wooden stepladder.

A camp chair marks its owner's shoveled parking space on Beech Avenue in Hampden. The mayor says it's time for residents to take the lawn chairs off Baltimore's streets.

Though it's illegal to "reserve" a parking space on the street, Marylanders use all kinds of chairs and other objects after spending hours shoveling out a parking spot for their cars.