Howard County storm damage [Pictures]

Barbara Haddock Taylor, Baltimore Sun

Ken Widelski, left, an emergency meteorologist from the National Weather Service , and Tom McNeal, right, an emergency management specialist with Howard county, answer questions at the home of Dennis Davison. They are standing near some of the damage to his garage, which was destroyed by what looked like a tornado at 7 p.m. yesterday evening. Debris is scattered all over his lawn, and some pieces of his garage were found by neighbors several hundred feet away. Among the items moved: a car displaced by about six feet; a one hundred pound barbell that's about 50 feet away, and a 1500 pound lawn mower that was upended.