Weather

Howard County storm damage [Pictures]

View pictures of a possible tornado touchdown in Woodbine June 10, 2013. Upon arriving at the 3200 block of Starting Gate Court, Howard County Fire and Rescue crews found a destroyed detached garage and shed, but no reported injuries.
82°