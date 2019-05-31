Earthquake words
This gallery shows the prevalence of various words in Baltimorean tweets immediately after the August 23 earthquake in Virginia, which shook buildings in Maryland. Tweets sampled were from people within a 3-mile radius of the Baltimore Sun building on Calvert Street, according to Twitter. Slides arbal-earthquake-words-20110823e in five-minute increments, starting immediately after the quake and progressing over the next half-hour.
Copyright © 2019, The Baltimore Sun, a Baltimore Sun Media Group publication | Place an Ad