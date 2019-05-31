These words were most common in tweets from 1:55 to 1:59 as arranged by the cloud generator at Wordle.net. A very minimal set of words have been replaced with symbols.

These words were most common in tweets from 1:50 to 1:54 as arranged by the cloud generator at Wordle.net. A very minimal set of words have been replaced with symbols.

This gallery shows the prevalence of various words in Baltimorean tweets immediately after the August 23 earthquake in Virginia, which shook buildings in Maryland. Tweets sampled were from people within a 3-mile radius of the Baltimore Sun building on Calvert Street, according to Twitter. Slides arbal-earthquake-words-20110823e in five-minute increments, starting immediately after the quake and progressing over the next half-hour.