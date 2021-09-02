Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan assesses tornado damage at South River High stadium, Annapolis on look at its path through Anne Arundel

Gov. Larry Hogan arrived at South River High School in Edgewater this morning, where a fleet of BGE trucks were following damage from the tornado that ripped through Anne Arundel County Wednesday.
The streetlights were still without power in the area but cleanup had begun in Edgewater and Annapolis, the next stop on the governor’s survey of damage Thursday.
Followed by a gaggle of reporters, Hogan walked through the South River track where the tornado blew through and took with it a piece of the stadium’s concession stand. It dropped the rafter on the top of trees. The first football game of fall was supposed to be played there Friday but has been relocated to Severna Park.
Windows at CAT South, near South River, were blown out by the storm. The center for applied technology sustained mostly cosmetic damage. Neither school had structural damage.
Hogan tweeted late Wednesday night that the State Emergency Operations Center will remain at an elevated activation level as state officials assess damage.
The tornado hit Annapolis’ West Street, leveling businesses and taking down power lines in its path. South of Annapolis, in Edgewater and the surrounding areas, residents’ homes had roofs fly off and trees downed.
Two commuter bus routes will not service local stops in Annapolis along West Street as a result of the tornado damage, the Maryland Transit Administration said.
State highway officials said the stretch of West Street from Chinquapin Round Road past Gibraltar Avenue remained closed as of about 7 a.m.
Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman tweeted he was in the worst-hit parts of Londontowne Wednesday checking on residents while the county had an Incident Command vehicle in the old K-Mart parking lot sending out firefighters and Crisis Response Team members.
He said Department of Public Works crews worked through the night “and have a new shift starting this morning.”
“The fact that this deadly tornado left us without a single physical injury reported is miraculous,” he wrote. “It’s a testament to the preparation and the common sense of our people. Thank you for sheltering and staying safe.”
He said the county will launch a new online portal today for residents to report damage, and directed questions or requests for assistance to 410-222-0600.
Latest Weather
This article will be updated.