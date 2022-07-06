Tuesday evening tornado in Bowie knocks over trees

A tornado hit Bowie with 90 mph winds Tuesday evening, knocking over trees and power lines throughout the area.

No injuries were reported from the EF-1 tornado, the second lowest rating given from the National Weather Service, which said as the twister struck the Bowie area about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday. The storm primarily hit the area’s Somerset and Buckingham sections, the city tweeted Tuesday night.

Bet 5 & 6 p.m. the Somerset and Buckingham sections were hit by what the National Weather Service is calling a tornado. There are many trees down, lots of debris, and some home damage but no reports of injuries. All streets are passable at this time. pic.twitter.com/mRvFnHUQRx — Bowie Maryland (@CityofBowie) July 6, 2022

The storm traveled toward the southern end of Anne Arundel County, where the weather service also issued tornado warnings in the areas of Deale, Shady Side and Churchton. The agency has not confirmed that a tornado reached the county.

“We’re still investigating damage in several other areas,” Connor Belak, a meteorologist with the weather service said Wednesday morning.

The Anne Arundel County Fire Department didn’t respond to any severe weather damage on Tuesday night, spokesperson Russ Davies said.

This story may be updated.