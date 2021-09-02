How to help Annapolis and Anne Arundel residents, businesses affected by tornado and find assistance

Anne Arundel County launched a new online portal today for residents to report damage, and directed questions or requests for assistance to 410-222-0600. The portal can be found at http://www.aacounty.org/damagesurvey. Residents can also report damage by contacting the Office of Emergency Management at 410-222-0600. If the call is after hours, residents should leave a message with their name, number, and the type and amount of damage incurred.